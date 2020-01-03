MSgt. Gerald "Pops" Jackson, USAF (Ret.)
May 24, 1931 - January 1, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Gerald Douglas "Pops" Jackson, Sr., 88, passed away on January 1, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 3:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Reverend Kirk Hagan will officiate.
Mr. Jackson was born on May 24,1931 in Eatonton, Georgia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, where he eventually retired. After retirement he went to work for a financial company and later furniture sales. He was a loving husband, father, and brother who will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie Jackson; five children, Gerald Jackson, Jr., Don Jackson, John Jackson, Scott Jackson, Diana Hamilton; 3 step children, Jeffery Knapp, Karen Avant, Claudia Barnes; and 21 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Houston Healthcare Auxiliary, 1601 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020