TSgt. Arnold "Arnie" Ernest Reule, USAF (Ret.)
February 3, 1935 - March 30, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Arnold "Arnie" Ernest Reule was born on February 3, 1935. He proceeded into God's glory on Monday, March 30, 2020, and is in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Arnie was retired from the United States Air Force and from Robins Air Force Base as a civilian in electronic repairs. He enjoyed his retirement by repairing computers, woodworking, making model wooden toys, and collecting antique pocket watches and clocks.
He was preceded into glory by his son, Gerald, and his late wife, Marlene.
He is survived by his wife, Selena Helms Reule; sons, Gaylord and Gregory; and grandsons, Gregory and Joseph.
Due to the current gathering restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 situation, services will be held to honor Mr. Reule at a later date and will be announced at that time.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020