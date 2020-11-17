Valeria Jan LeeOctober 9, 1951 - November 14, 2020Fort Valley, Georgia - Valeria Jan Lee, 69, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Harmony Community Church, 3085 Housers Mill Road, Byron, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Terry Hendrix officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing should be observed.Born in Fort Valley to the late Milledge Bruce Lee and Valeria Virginia Brown Lee, Jan was a member of the last class to graduate from Fort Valley High School. She attended Limestone College and Agnes Scott College before graduating from Georgia State University. For many years Jan worked as an art therapist at Skyland Trails in Atlanta before moving back home to Fort Valley where she enjoyed being a member of the Jailhouse Alley Art Center. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Fort Valley and was currently a member of Harmony Community Church. Jan loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ above all and was very loyal and devoted to her family and friends.Survivors include her twin sister, Jean Lee McDonald; brothers, David Lee (Vicki) and Larry Lee (Kim); several nieces and nephews; and many dear cousins and longtime friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Valley or Harmony Community Church. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.