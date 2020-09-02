Valeria Moore Patterson October 31, 1968 - August 27, 2020 Macon , GA- Graveside service will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones. Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
My Deepest Sympathy to the family.Ricky im so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful wife.I know you loved her dearly .Im asking THE Lord to wrap his arms around you comfort you & give you peace .You are in my Prayers.
Linda Butts
Friend
September 1, 2020
Such a beautiful lady. Always smiling and never complaining, she was ready to help our students and to help us. She will be missed.
Linda Paradis
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Rest in eternal peace Val our family will love and miss you so much.You were such a beautiful sweet and kind soul.Your beautiful singing voice has been silenced but we have our beautiful memories of you .RIP val
Patricia Moore
Family
September 1, 2020
RIP so sorry for the family
Grace
August 31, 2020
Val could light up a room with her smile. We worked together at Mercer, and I can still hear her voice and laughter.
Susan Broome
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Val and I worked together at Rocky Creek Library nearly 20 years ago. She was a wonderful person and had the most contagious laugh and smile. May GOD continue to watch over her family during this time of deep sorrow. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Katie Croft
Friend
August 29, 2020
A wonderful, loving person who was a leader and a true Christian. She had a great intellect and great heart, as well as an amazing voice.
Carol Pillow
Friend
