1/1
Valeria Moore Patterson
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valeria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valeria Moore Patterson
October 31, 1968 - August 27, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside service will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Valeria Moore Patterson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 1, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the family.Ricky im so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful wife.I know you loved her dearly .Im asking THE Lord to wrap his arms around you comfort you & give you peace .You are in my Prayers.


Linda Butts
Friend
September 1, 2020
Such a beautiful lady. Always smiling and never complaining, she was ready to help our students and to help us. She will be missed.
Linda Paradis
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Rest in eternal peace Val our family will love and miss you so much.You were such a beautiful sweet and kind soul.Your beautiful singing voice has been silenced but we have our beautiful memories of you .RIP val
Patricia Moore
Family
September 1, 2020
RIP so sorry for the family
Grace
August 31, 2020
Val could light up a room with her smile. We worked together at Mercer, and I can still hear her voice and laughter.
Susan Broome
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Val and I worked together at Rocky Creek Library nearly 20 years ago. She was a wonderful person and had the most contagious laugh and smile. May GOD continue to watch over her family during this time of deep sorrow. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Katie Croft
Friend
August 29, 2020
A wonderful, loving person who was a leader and a true Christian. She had a great intellect and great heart, as well as an amazing voice.
Carol Pillow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved