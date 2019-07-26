Valeria Verdell Stripling (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valeria Verdell Stripling.
Service Information
Bobby Glover Mortuary
1006 Creekwood Drive
Perry, GA
31069
(478)-987-4406
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Shiloh (Henderson) Baptist Church
210 Whitworth Road
Elko, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Valeria Verdell Kendrick Stripling
January 29, 1955 - July 23, 2019
Perry, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Shiloh (Henderson) Baptist Church, 210 Whitworth Road, Elko, Georgia 31025. Interment in church cemetery. Survivors will be listed in the church program and on the website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Valeria Verdell Kendrick Stripling
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.