Valerie Watkins
Ivey, Georgia- Funeral services for Valerie Watkins, age 65 will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home, with interment to follow at 2:30 P.M. in the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville. Rev. Paul Morris will officiate and Pastor James Watkins will be the officiating minister at the graveside.
Mrs. Watkins was born June 19, 1954 in Macon, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late James and Eloise Barker Brown. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lynne Brown and Denny Brown. She was a member of Devereux Baptist Church. She was the office manager for Ocmulgee Arts. Mrs. Watkins passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Watkins is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Watkins of Gordon, 2 sons, Charles (Nicole) Lee Correll of Lexington, NC, and James "Bud" (Shelby) Watkins of Lorain, OH, a daughter, Kelly (T.W.) Thomas of McIntyre, a sister, Linda Parker of McIntyre, and 6 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 12:45 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home in Gordon has charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 14, 2019