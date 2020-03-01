Valjean Gray "Val" Hogan (1957 - 2020)
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Valjean "Val" Gray Hogan
September 13, 1957 - February 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Valjean "Val" Gray Hogan, 62, of Macon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with Pastor Leroy Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020
