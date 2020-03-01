Valjean "Val" Gray Hogan
September 13, 1957 - February 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Valjean "Val" Gray Hogan, 62, of Macon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with Pastor Leroy Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020