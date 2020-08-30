Vance Layfield
November 26, 1960 - August 27, 2020
Byron, GA- Byron resident Vance Layfield passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 59. He was born in Macon to the late Albert and Helen Layfield on November 26, 1960. His siblings, Neil Layfield and Wayne Layfield, preceded him in death.
Vance loved spending his spare time fishing whenever he had the chance. His other pastimes included fixing up his house and working in the yard. His most treasured time, though, was spent with his family. Vance was employed for the past 34 years as a manufacturing specialist at Cascade.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth "Beth" Layfield; children Kathryn Jackson (Mike), Caroline Layfield (Dylan Leach), and Christopher Layfield (Abby); grandchildren, Aubree Layfield and Parker Layfield; and siblings, Keith Layfield (Amy) and Delores Johnson (Raymond).
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following. The service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Jason Hunt will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Vance's memory to The American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry St. Suite A, Macon, GA 31201 or to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
