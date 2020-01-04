Vashti Scroggins Edwards
July 27, 1923 - January 3, 2020
Macon, Ga- Vashti Scroggins Edwards, 96, of Macon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Following the service Mrs. Edwards will be laid to rest in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Unadilla, Georgia, at 2:00 PM. The family will greet friends on Sunday, January 5, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Edwards was born on July 27, 1923 in Unadilla, Georgia. She was a devout Christian who touched many souls, that was a lifetime member of Covenant Life Cathedral and most recently attended Houston Road Church of God. Mrs. Edwards was talented seamstress with Happ's Manufacturing, who loved to cook and work puzzles.
Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband of 40 plus years, George B. Edwards; parents, Rainey F. Scroggins and Mabel C. Scroggins; and sisters, Atha Bledsoe Posey, Ruby Peavy Futch, Nancy Bowen, and Jean Bowen Dougherty.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her daughters, Gayle Stokes (Larry) and Sheila Mercer (Tim); sons, Billy Edwards (Patsy) and Paul Edwards (Terri); nine grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
