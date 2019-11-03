Vaughn "Don" Sanford Maurer, Jr.
May 3, 1933 - November 1, 2019
Dry Branch, GA- Vaughn "Don" Sanford Maurer, Jr. 86, passed away November 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Cory Maurer will officiate. The family will greet friends Monday from 2:00 p.m. to service at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1349 W. Peachtree St., NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta GA 30309.
Don was born in Louisville, KY to the late Vaughn S. Maurer and Marie L. Crowe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Maurer. Don served in the United States Navy and was retired from LJL Truck Center. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his children, Don Maurer; children, Renee Maurer White (Jason), Donald Maurer, Terry Maurer, Denitra Wingo (Don), Kevin Maurer, Randall Maurer, Billy Maurer; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2019