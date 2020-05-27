Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne
October 8, 1937 - May 24, 2020
Byron, GA- Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was 82.
Mrs. Coyne was born on October 8, 1937, in Baquio City, Philippines to the late Antonio and Encarnatio Timola Antoc. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother who spent her life making a home for her family. She loved to cook and was quite the seamstress as well. She was a member of Central Baptist Church International Fellowship. Mrs. Coyne was preceded in death by her parents and her children, Susan Jones, Hector Frianela, and Arthur Frianela.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted husband, Joseph T. Coyne, Jr.; her children, Ric Frianela of Warner Robins, Federico Frianela, Victor Coyne, Joseph Thomas, III and Jonathan Wesley Coyne, all of Byron; her sisters, Irene Hopkins of Sacramento, California and Elisa Anderson of San Jose, California; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service celebrating Mrs. Coyne's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Parkway Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bob Dilks officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parkway Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved