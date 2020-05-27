Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne
October 8, 1937 - May 24, 2020
Byron, GA- Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was 82.
Mrs. Coyne was born on October 8, 1937, in Baquio City, Philippines to the late Antonio and Encarnatio Timola Antoc. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother who spent her life making a home for her family. She loved to cook and was quite the seamstress as well. She was a member of Central Baptist Church International Fellowship. Mrs. Coyne was preceded in death by her parents and her children, Susan Jones, Hector Frianela, and Arthur Frianela.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted husband, Joseph T. Coyne, Jr.; her children, Ric Frianela of Warner Robins, Federico Frianela, Victor Coyne, Joseph Thomas, III and Jonathan Wesley Coyne, all of Byron; her sisters, Irene Hopkins of Sacramento, California and Elisa Anderson of San Jose, California; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service celebrating Mrs. Coyne's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Parkway Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bob Dilks officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne
October 8, 1937 - May 24, 2020
Byron, GA- Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was 82.
Mrs. Coyne was born on October 8, 1937, in Baquio City, Philippines to the late Antonio and Encarnatio Timola Antoc. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother who spent her life making a home for her family. She loved to cook and was quite the seamstress as well. She was a member of Central Baptist Church International Fellowship. Mrs. Coyne was preceded in death by her parents and her children, Susan Jones, Hector Frianela, and Arthur Frianela.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted husband, Joseph T. Coyne, Jr.; her children, Ric Frianela of Warner Robins, Federico Frianela, Victor Coyne, Joseph Thomas, III and Jonathan Wesley Coyne, all of Byron; her sisters, Irene Hopkins of Sacramento, California and Elisa Anderson of San Jose, California; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service celebrating Mrs. Coyne's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Parkway Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bob Dilks officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Velina Timola Antoc "Belle" Coyne
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.