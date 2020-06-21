Velma C. Ownby
February 24, 1924 - June 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Velma Cook Ownby, 96, reunited with her beloved husband in the presence of the Lord and Savior in Heaven on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Mrs. Ownby was born on February 24, 1924 in Blue Ridge, Georgia to the late Henry and Cora Chambers Cook. Her family moved to Maryville, Tennessee when she was seven and she attended Maryville High School. Velma was a wonderful mother to her only daughter who was also her best friend. She was a great cook, enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, baking homemade bread and growing her African Violets. Velma married the love of her life, Herman Ownby, in 1943 and lived happily together for fifty-one and a half years until his passing in 1995. Velma had many jobs throughout her life, but working at Merchant & Farmer's Bank in Greenback, Tennessee was her favorite. She made many long lasting friendships over the span of her twenty-seven year career where she earned her way from posting clerk to teller, branch manager and eventually Vice President. She loved her church, Niles Ferry Baptist in Greenback. After moving to Warner Robins to be with her daughter and son-in-law, she joined Oakland Baptist Church and met an array of new and loving friends.
Mrs. Ownby is preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; brothers; Charles and Mayard Cook; son-in-law, James Miller, Jr.; grandson, Michael Miller and great-great granddaughter, Addison.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted daughter, Jean Ownby Miller; granddaughter, Sandra Ingram; great granddaughters, Lauren Chavanne (Chris), Kayle McKay, Meagan Earl and Cora Miller; great grandson, Nathan Ingram; great-great grandchildren; Kaden Keadle, Matthew Chavanne, Taylynn Miller and Aiden Holm; and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following in the chapel. Reverend Mike Winfree will officiate. Mrs. Ownby will be laid to rest, next to her husband, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Greenback, Tennessee. Reverend Ben Styles will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Velma Ownby to Oakland Baptist Church Building Fund at 1509 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Houston Medical Center and The Lodge for the loving care that was provided to Mrs. Ownby.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.