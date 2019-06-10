Velma L. (Pritchett) Ray
May 30, 1931 - June 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Velma L. (Pritchett) Ray, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Velma was born on May 30, 1931 in Monroe County to the late James and Annie (Amerson) Pritchett. She was very devoted to her family and Baptist faith until Alzheimer's took control of her life. Her strong will to live enabled her to barely make her 88th birthday before the Lord called her home to walk the floors of heaven and reunite with her loved ones. In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husbands, Troy Jones and Raymond Ray; son: Edward Jones; great- grandson: Chad Logan, Jr. and siblings: Harold, Bobby, Leonard and Frank Pritchett, SF Glass and Loretta Everidge.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra Kitchens (Daniel) and Debbie Turner (Leon); 10 grandchildren: Steve Logan, Shane Logan, Chad Logan, Candice Mixon, Susan Perkins, Leon Turner, Jr., Edward Jones, Paul Jones, Nicole Baker and Krystal Merideth; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on June 10, 2019