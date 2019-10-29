Velma Irene Walker Davis
July 1, 1924 - October 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Velma Walker Davis, 95, of Macon passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior at Northridge Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Bob Hamilton and Reverend John Sheeley. The family will greet friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street.
Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie James Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, JoAn Whitten (Coyle) of Irving, TX, Carlene Hursey (William), Delores Webb (Terry) both of Gray, and Theresa Golden (Lapp) of Snellville, GA.; son, Mike Davis of Loganville, GA., thirteen grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Flowers or donations can be made to Northridge Baptist Church, Macon, GA.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019