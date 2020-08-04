Velma Watts
06/10/1941 - 08/01/2020
Gray, Georgia- Gray: Velma Comer Watts of 530 Greene Settlement Road, died peacefully Saturday, August 1st, 2020. A Visitation will be held on Monday August 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Gray Memorial Chapel and a Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory 4378 Gray Highway, Gray, Georgia 31032 with Rev. John Haney officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery .
Velma was a retired secretary for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She was born June 10th, 1941 in Gray and had lived in Jones County all her life. She was the daughter of the late William Comer and Florene Harallson.
Ms. Watts is survived by her Children: Son, Alan (Watty) Watts, Daughter, Robyn Watts,: Brother: Richard (Mary) Comer, Sister: Hazel Braun, Half Sister: Estelle (Robert) Herndon. Grandchildren: Thomas Alonza (Wolfie) Watts, and Brandon Tirado.
Velma's memory will be for ever cherished by her children and especially her grandchildren whom she loved deeply.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Robyn Watts 281 Oliver Greene Rd. Gray. Ga.
Flowers will be accepted for Ms. Watts at Gray Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to thank Encompass Health Hospice for their compassionate care of Ms. Watts during her final days.
