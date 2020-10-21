1/1
March 11, 1943 - October 19, 2020
Byron , Georgia - Venona B. "Nokie" Browning, 77, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 22, 12:00PM in the Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins. A visitation will be held one hour before the service on Thursday, 11:00AM in the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Father Ben Wells will officiate.
Nokie was born March 11, 1943 in Suwanee, Georgia to the late Henry and Sarah Browning. She retired from Robins Air Force Base as a civil servant after 32 years of service. Nokie was a carrier for various media outlets. She enjoyed working in her yard, drinking Diet Pepsi, and watching the Atlanta Braves. Nokie was known for taking in and loving on her many dogs throughout the years. She was a loving friend, sister, and aunt and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Nokie is survived by her best friend of fifty years, Beverly Soles; brother, Ray "Shot" (Linda) Browning; nieces: Summer (Craig) Martin and Sarah Browning; great nieces: Callie and Marlee; chosen sister, Shelia May; chosen niece, Tish Hamlin; and cousin, Larry Browning of Ray City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Houston County Humane Society, 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville, Georgia, 31028.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a personal condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Venona Browning


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Memories & Condolences
