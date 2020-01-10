Vera D. Smith
January 26,1954 - January 5,2020
Forsyth, GA- Funeral service for Vera D. Smith will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wright's Grove Baptist Church located at 3056 Old Atlanta Highway in Forsyth, GA. Reverend Henry Leonard, Sr. is Pastor. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley will officiate. She is survived by five siblings and other relatives.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Willis Funeral Home.The family may be contacted at 235 Union Hill Drive, Apartment 15 A. Arrangements entrusted to Willis Funeral Services located at 191 MLK Drive in Forsyth, Georgia 31029.
View the online memorial for Vera D. Smith
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020