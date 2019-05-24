Vera Harrell Nipper
10/27/1932 - 05/22/2019
Rebecca, Georgia- Vera Harrell Nipper of Rebecca passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her daughter's home in Rebecca. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer "Boy" Nipper and six siblings, James Perry Harrell, J.C. Harrell, Martha Burnette, Annie Lee Edwards, Lucille McKinney and Jewel Smith. Vera, 86, was born in Pulaski County to the late Euzema Claude Harrell and Minnie Brazzeal Harrell. A breast cancer survivor since 1993, she was retired but had worked for many years at Earl Murray Studio and as a sitter later in life. She enjoyed her time at home with family, and working in her yards and flowers. She was a lover of all animals and God's creation and her beloved pets. She had such a passion for cats and made sure that all those around her were fed. After living in Rebecca for 15 years, she still fed the strays at her old home in Cordele. She was a member of First Street Church of Christ but was active in Rebecca Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Vera is survived by two daughters, Karen Watson and her husband, Bobby of Rebecca and Kathy Thomas of Macon; two grandsons and their wives, James (Stephanie) Thomas and Justin (Leslie) Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Chelsey Thomas, Faith Thomas, Grayson Thomas and Sutton Thomas; and a great-great-granddaughter, Braelynn Mann. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019