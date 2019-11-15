Vera (Megson) Howard
January 10, 1936 - November 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Vera (Megson) Howard, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence. Services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy., Centerville, GA 31028.
Vera was born on January 10, 1936 in Manchester England to the late Alfred and Evelyn (Harvey) Megson. She retired as a Branch Chief in civil service from Robins Air Force Base. Vera was very active in Eastern Star and had achieved the highest-ranking status during her membership. She enjoyed square dancing and playing softball, where she was known as being one heck of a pitcher. Vera greatest joy and accomplishment came from her family. In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas L. Howard, Sr. and her beloved daschund, Suzie.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Thomas Howard, II (Ginny), Denise Ottum (Steven) and Douglas L. Howard, Jr. (Kristopher) all of Warner Robins, GA; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters: Joan Brewster (Bill) of Warner Robins, GA, Irene Rowland (Norman) of England, her daschund, Meggie and Peaches, her cat.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Vera (Megson) Howard
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2019