Verba Howard
November 11, 1957 - February 9, 2020
Gray, GA - Verba M. Howard, 62, of Gray, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, February 9, 2020, after an illness. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hart's Mortuary Jones County Chapel. Burial will be at Middle Georgia Memory Garden, 3225 Joycliff Rd., Macon, GA 31217. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gray United Methodist Church, 116 Jefferson Street, Gray, GA 31032.
Verba adored her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She spent most of her adult life styling hair and attending ballgames for her children and then grandchildren, as well as spending time with her long-time friend, Milda. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred H. "Buddy" Marsh, and mother, Emily Christine Marsh; sisters, Delaine Marsh and Dorothy Bloodworth; and brother, Freddy Marsh.
Verba is survived by her son, Jason B. Kiser (Sunni Kiser, Lexi Kiser, Laci Kiser); her son, Kenny M. Howell (Sharla, Audrey and Anthony); sister, Cheryl Wood; brother, Lamar Wood; and many beloved nieces and nephews that all lovingly considered her "Nana" as deeply as her own grandchildren. She has 'loved them to the moon and back' since the first day she laid eyes on each of them.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020