Verbia Ila Grimes Asbell
October 11, 1926 - December 5, 2019
Macon , GA- Verbia Ila Grimes Asbell, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mikado Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Smith, Pastor Ed Chambless and Pastor Joe Bowker officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mikado Baptist Church Mission Fund, 6751 Houston Road, Macon GA 31216 and Ambassador Baptist College, P.O. Box 158, Lattimore NC 28089, or Homestead Hospice of Georgia, 500 Osigian Blvd., Suite 300, Warner Robins GA 31088.
Verbia was born in Wheeler, County to the late Walter Henry Grimes and Eliza Jane Ryals Grimes. She was preceded in death by sons, Jamey Aaron Asbell and James Anthony "Tony" Asbell and daughter-in-law, Deborah Barnes "Debbie" Asbell and eight sisters and five brothers. Verbia has been married to James Andrew "Andy" Asbell since 1946 for the past 73 years and 3 ½ months and was the love of his life. She was a graduate from Wheeler High School.
Verbia was a member of Mikado Baptist Church for the past three years and was a member of the Jehovah Jireh Sunday School Class and she taught primary Sunday school and was a member of the choir, deacon's wife, and nursery worker. She was very active in the Child Evangelism Fellowship and taught flannel graph bible stories in her home and wordless Bible plan of salvation to the children. Mrs. Asbell assisted Andy in his business as the Secretary for over 60 years at New Way Cleaners.
She is survived by her husband, James Andrew "Andy" Asbell, daughter, Sandra Kay Asbell Arnold (David) McCollum, grandchildren, Brent Benjamin (Brenda) Arnold, Brian Allen Arnold, Chad Benjamin (Lisa) Arnold, Deirdre Nicole Asbell (Drew) Copelan and Andrea Asbell Smith, ten great grandchildren, Megan Nicole Arnold, Brooke Elizabeth Arnold, Hunter Nicole Copelan, John Parker Copelan, Vivian Jewel Arnold, Alivia Ila Arnold, Eva Elizabeth Arnold, Issac James Arnold, Jackson Anthony Smith, Ella Francis Smith and, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers for their love and support for Verbia.
