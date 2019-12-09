Verbia Ila Grimes Asbell
Macon, GA- Verbia Ila Grimes Asbell, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mikado Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Smith, Pastor Ed Chambless and Pastor Joe Bowker officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mikado Baptist Church Mission Fund, 6751 Houston Road, Macon GA 31216 and Ambassador Baptist College, P.O. Box 158, Lattimore NC 28089, or Homestead Hospice of Georgia, 500 Osigian Blvd., Suite 300, Warner Robins GA 31088.
