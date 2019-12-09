Verbia Ila Grimes Asbell (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sending your family love and prayers during this tough..."
    - Crystal Scott
  • "Sorry to hear about your loss we know she will be missed"
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Greg Sears
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mikado Baptist Church
6751 Houston Road
Macon, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mikado Baptist Church
6751 Houston Road
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Verbia Ila Grimes Asbell
Macon, GA- Verbia Ila Grimes Asbell, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mikado Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Smith, Pastor Ed Chambless and Pastor Joe Bowker officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mikado Baptist Church Mission Fund, 6751 Houston Road, Macon GA 31216 and Ambassador Baptist College, P.O. Box 158, Lattimore NC 28089, or Homestead Hospice of Georgia, 500 Osigian Blvd., Suite 300, Warner Robins GA 31088.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019
