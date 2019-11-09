Verlyn Anderson
November 17, 1942 - November 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Verlyn Anderson, 76, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. The Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Clifford Howard will officiate. Burial will be private.
Verlyn was born November 17, 1942 in Macon, Georgia to the late Sam and late Lila Chambers. She retired from Bibb County as an office assistant. Verlyn enjoyed shopping and finding a good yard sale. She loved listening to music, especially Elvis. Verlyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Verlyn is preceded in death by her previous husband, Harry Chisholm, and daughter, Tina Phyllis Lott.
Verlyn is survived by her husband of 25 years, Eddie Roberson; daughters, Juanita Howard (Cliff) of Musella, Terri Tharpe-Tinsley (Kevin) of Macon; her sons Timothy and Tommy; several grandchildren, brothers, and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Houston County Association for Exceptional Citizens, 202 N Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
Please sign the online guest registy at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Verlyn Anderson
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2019