Verna B. Long
1926 - 2020
March 21, 1926 - December 5, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Verna B. Long passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice following a brief illness. Mrs. Long was born in Cleburne County, Alabama to Grady and Nora Hornesby Beam. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford E. Long; sisters, Betty Bentley, Vera Cole, Eddie Hart, Irma Self and Earlene Jones; brother, Marlon Beam.
Mrs. Long was an active member of Vineville Baptist Church and prior to that, Cherokee Heights Baptist. She worked for 25 years at Sunshine Lane Daycare where she taught the Pre-K class.
Mrs. Long is survived by her daughter, Abretha (Ken) Watson; grandchildren, Gaynna (Ricky) Royal, James Patrick (Beth) Wallace, Leigh (Scott) Allen, Jason (Angie) Watson, Patrick (Marissa) Watson; sisters, Patricia (Howard) Cauthren and Rudene (Harold) Nast; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Rev. Don Howell will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance at the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon 31210.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
DEC
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
