Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 2:00 PM Houston Lake Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Houston Lake Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



PERRY, GA- Verna Mae Young Brewer, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, exactly 37 years after her husband died. Services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, with the Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the Funeral at 3:00 p.m. at Houston Lake Baptist Church with Reverend Fred McCoy officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Park Cemetery immediately following the service.

Verna was born in Milner, Georgia, to the late Omar and Ella Crews Young. She lived in Houston County most of her life and was always a homemaker, creating a loving and warming environment in which to raise her five children. She was a long-time, very active member of Houston Lake Baptist Church. Through the years, Mrs. Verna taught Sunday School, rocked and nurtured babies and toddlers in the nursery, helped plan and worked at Vacation Bible School, served in the kitchen, traveled and worked with the Baptist Disaster Relief crews, and volunteered in the Church Library. While she stayed busy at church, her passion there was working with children and youth and leading them to the Lord. She always enjoyed accompanying the youth on their many World Changers trips they took, and she was a teacher in the Good News Club. Mrs. Verna spent lots of time in the garden, "tending to" her flowers and plants, and, at other times, she enjoyed fishing. She could often be found at yard sales and/or estate sales searching for that special treasure. Mrs. Verna loved her Lord, cherished her family, and treasured her friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years, Wallace "Bud" Brewer; her sons, Jimmy Brewer, Johnny Brewer, and Jerry Brewer; four brothers; and two sisters.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Mrs. Verna are her loving and devoted children, Judy Mullis (Larry) of Daytona Beach, FL, and Jack Brewer (Dorothy) of Perry; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Melba Hubbard of Musella; her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Brewer of Jacksonville, FL, Deborah Brewer Block of Perry, and Lynn Brewer Masse of Warner Robins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at





View the online memorial for VERNA BREWER





VERNA BREWERPERRY, GA- Verna Mae Young Brewer, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, exactly 37 years after her husband died. Services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, with the Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the Funeral at 3:00 p.m. at Houston Lake Baptist Church with Reverend Fred McCoy officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Park Cemetery immediately following the service.Verna was born in Milner, Georgia, to the late Omar and Ella Crews Young. She lived in Houston County most of her life and was always a homemaker, creating a loving and warming environment in which to raise her five children. She was a long-time, very active member of Houston Lake Baptist Church. Through the years, Mrs. Verna taught Sunday School, rocked and nurtured babies and toddlers in the nursery, helped plan and worked at Vacation Bible School, served in the kitchen, traveled and worked with the Baptist Disaster Relief crews, and volunteered in the Church Library. While she stayed busy at church, her passion there was working with children and youth and leading them to the Lord. She always enjoyed accompanying the youth on their many World Changers trips they took, and she was a teacher in the Good News Club. Mrs. Verna spent lots of time in the garden, "tending to" her flowers and plants, and, at other times, she enjoyed fishing. She could often be found at yard sales and/or estate sales searching for that special treasure. Mrs. Verna loved her Lord, cherished her family, and treasured her friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years, Wallace "Bud" Brewer; her sons, Jimmy Brewer, Johnny Brewer, and Jerry Brewer; four brothers; and two sisters.Left to cherish the memories they made with Mrs. Verna are her loving and devoted children, Judy Mullis (Larry) of Daytona Beach, FL, and Jack Brewer (Dorothy) of Perry; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Melba Hubbard of Musella; her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Brewer of Jacksonville, FL, Deborah Brewer Block of Perry, and Lynn Brewer Masse of Warner Robins; and numerous nieces and nephews.Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close