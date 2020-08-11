Vernard F. GordonMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Vernard F. Gordon will be held 10 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Quentin Taylor will officiate. Mr. Gordon, 56, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.Survivors include his two sons, Braxton Gordon and Bryson Gordon; three sisters, Christine Rice, Janie Tolbert (Jessie), and Debbie Everette (Samuel); four brothers, Connell Gordon, Phillip Gordon (Sandra), Jerome Gordon, Timothy Gordon (Linda) and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.