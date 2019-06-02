Vernell "Nell" D. Fountain
March 11, 1926 - May 27, 2019
New Port Richey, FL- Nell D. Fountain, 93, entered the Heavenly Kingdom on Monday, May 27, 2019, with family by her side. Born in Laurens County, Georgia, to the late John Herman and Pauline Miller Dixon, she graduated from Cedar Grove High School in Laurens County. A longtime resident of Macon, Nell worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. John Paul Jones. She was dedicated to her church and served as treasurer of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Fountain was preceded in death by her husband, G. Wilson Fountain, and brothers Buford, Coyis, and J.L.
Survivors include her daughters, Crystal(Jack) Branta, Sandra(Gary) Gordon; sons, Mike(Sandy) Fountain, James H. Fountain; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Thigpen and Ouida Walker; sisters-in-law Rosalie Dixon and Martha(Ted) Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our guiding matriarch, Mom lived well, guided our family, and loved dearly. Well done to a good and faithful servant.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Family will receive friends for the hour prior to service. The Rev. Dr. Jake Hall will officiate and burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Highland Hills Baptist Church, 1370 Briarcliff Road, Macon, GA 31211, in memory of Nell Fountain.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Vernell "Nell" D. Fountain
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019