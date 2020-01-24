Vernon D. Shipes, Sr.
07/23/1935 - 01/22/2020
MACON, GA- Mr. Vernon Delano Shipes Sr., of Macon, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Mr. Shipes was born July 23, 1935, at Alma Georgia Hospital to father James Vernon "Bud" Shipes and mother Willard Beasley Shipes of Baxley, GA. Mr. Shipes was a devoted family man. He worked as an auto body repair man at Greenway Brothers Body Shop and Jackson Oldsmobile for over thirty years. He was preceded in death by sisters Claudine Shipes, Geraldine Willoughby, and Connie Mincey, and two grand-daughters Chelsea Donahue and Sarah Shipes.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Fowler) Shipes, daughters Faye Anderson, Wanda Donaldson, and Rebecca Donahue, and son Vernon Shipes Jr., all of Macon, GA, sisters Willene Floyd and Bonnie Carter and brothers Denny Shipes and Glenn Shipes, all of Baxley, GA. Mr. Shipes also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones for visitation from 6-8PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Reece Funeral Home, 15548 US-80, Jeffersonville, GA.
A celebration of Vernon "Preacher" Shipes Sr.'s life will be held at 1PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, also at Reece Funeral Home, with Elder Alton Fowler and Bro. Billy Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Evangelistic Church.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020