Vernon L. Crouch
March 23, 1929 - June 21, 2019
Byron, GA- Vernon L. Crouch, Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's Mortuary, Cherry Street Chapel with Brother Phil Bryant officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery following the service. The family will greet friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Jean P. Crouch; parents, Vernon and Tressie Crouch; four brothers, Earl Crouch, Warren Crouch, L.A. Crouch, and Tommy Crouch; and sister, Elizabeth Blume.
Vernon is survived by his children, Vernon L. Crouch, Jr., daughter, Frances J. Crouch, and Mark J. Crouch (Angie); and grandson, Coleman L. Crouch.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Vernon L. Crouch
Published in The Telegraph on June 23, 2019