Veronica Hall (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-329-1400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Fellowship Bible Baptist Church
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Veronica Hall
September 6, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Veronica "Vernie 1" Hall, 58, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1:00PM at the Fellowship Bible Baptist Church in Warner Robins, GA. Burial will follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Dr. Tolan Morgan, Sr. will officiate. A visitation will be held Friday Evening, October 11, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Veronica was born September 16, 1961 in Cochran, Georgia to the late George Perry and late Catherine "Honey" Marshall. She was a member of the Fellowship Bible Baptist Church and the Cancer Survivor Support Group that met there. Veronica was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Veronica is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jethoran Hall; children, TaShea Hall, Chavis Marshall, and Marcus Hall; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild; and a host of extended family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019
