Veronica (Hughes) Walker
November 11, 1924 - March 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Veronica (Hughes) Walker, 95, passed away peacefully, with her daughter at her side, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: , Georgia Chapter, 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Veronica was born on November 11, 1924 in Herington, Kansas to the late James Patrick and Orana Bertha (Dunlap) Hughes. She was raised on her family farm. She was a member of Bonaire United Methodist Church and a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Veronica loved the Lord
and was very faithful and committed to sharing the love of Christ. She loved children and spent many years teaching children's Sunday school. She enjoyed singing with Trinity's Joyful Noise choir. She loved cooking and making certain everyone was fed. Veronica had an infectious smile and always put others before herself. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, working and taking care of her yard, square dancing, and supported NARFE. Veronica loved spending time with her family and caregivers. Veronica
will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Bob" Tom Walker, Jr., two sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish her beloved memory is her daughter, Andrea Chambers (Chuck) of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandson: Derrick Hutchens (Shellie) of Norcross, Georgia; two great-granddaughters: Tyler and Dawson; sister: Geneva Hughes of San Antonio, Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many caregivers.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2020