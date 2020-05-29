Vesterine Holmes
1957 - 2020
Vesterine Holmes
OCTOBER 8, 1957 - APRIL 28, 2020
FORSYTH, GEORGIA- Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Vesterine Holmes will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
Freeman Funeral Home in Charge.


Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
