|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vic Robbins Jr..
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Vic Robbins, Jr.
May 18, 1966 - January 17, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Vic Robbins, Jr., 53, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, after an extended illness in the care of Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. He is now, gratefully, out of pain and welcomed into heaven by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Vic Jr. leaves behind his devoted family: father, Vic Robbins, Sr., daughter, Victoria Robbins, granddaughter, Ansleigh Robbins, sisters, Debbie Robbins Holt and Stephanie Robbins Leonard, uncle, Noel Robbins (Jo), and several cousins. Vic Jr. was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Reggie Robbins.
Born in Warner Robins, Georgia, Vic, Jr. was the youngest of three children and the only son. He was a handsome and athletic young man who loved the outdoors, camping, and fishing with his father, family, and friends. In his earlier years, he was an excellent athlete; he enjoyed playing football, golf, and baseball. Vic Jr. had a gentle spirit, a kind heart, and always found pleasure in laughter at a good joke. As a young man, he worked in the finance business for years, including auto sales. In later years, Vic Jr. found salvation and continually strived to fulfill his commitment, but his ill health prevented him from achieving his heart's desire.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Vic Jr. will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given to a fund benefiting Vic Jr. These gifts can be made payable to McCullough Funeral Home with "Vic Robbins, Jr.' written in the memo line.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Vic Robbins, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|