Vickey Lisa Shepherd
October 21, 1960 - October 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Vickey Lisa Shepherd, 60, passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Craig Walden officiating. The family will greet friends starting at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing is required.
Lisa was born in Macon to the late Loy H. Lear, Jr. She enjoyed gardening and reading as well as spending time with her family and friends, and her dogs. Lisa had lots of laughter with a lot of people that she dearly cared about. She will be truly missed. She was a member of Rock Springs Church.
She is survived by her son, Alan Michael Smith; mother, Willie Heath Yaughn; step sisters, Tomari (Dave) Frick of Littleton, CO, Lynn Sims of Dripping Springs, TX, and Donna Morris of Slaughter, LA; step brothers, Gary (Cindy) Yaughn of Lizella, Mike (Dee) Lavender of Kennesaw; uncle, George O. (Mary Frances) Heath of Macon; numerous nieces and nephews.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
