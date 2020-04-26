Vickie Bryant Davis
November 20, 1955 - April 15, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Vickie Lynn Bryant Davis, 64, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A celebration of Vickie's life will be held on a later date.
Vickie was born on November 20, 1955, in Macon, Georgia. She was a former member of Mikado Baptist Church. Although she was no longer able to master her art, Vickie was always a beautician at heart. She loved all animals, especially her cats, and would spend much of her free time watching the television show, "Dr. Dee, Alaska Vet."
Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Wilmon Bryant and step-son, Clay Davis.
Vickie is survived by her husband of 20 plus years, Stephen Davis; son, Jason Bryant (Alicia), two grandchildren; mother, Betty Bell Bryant, sister, Jackie Thompson; brothers, Garry Bryant (Yvonne); Terry Bryant, and Keith Bryant; in-laws, Dave and LaVenia Davis; and a host of beloved relatives and friends.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Vickie Bryant Davis
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020