Vickie Dianne McCallum Mishoe
April 5, 1952 - August 2, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Vickie Dianne McCallum Mishoe, 68, of Macon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She has no more pain and suffering to bear. A celebration of Vickie's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 10:00 AM at Gateway Fellowship Church of God. Immediately following, she will be laid to rest in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Vickie was a kind and vibrant person. She traveled the world over with her husband, who is an Air Force veteran. Everywhere she was, she would touch someone in need. She never met a stranger, always having a smile or laughter to give. She loved life and she loved her family. She was always the life of the party, full of life and would help anyone and everyone. She had a heart of gold, a giver like no other. She was the rock of the family and was the most loved wife, mother, and Yia Yia.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Furney Mishoe, Jr. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, Beth Trotter (Ken) of Lizella and Sonny Mishoe (Karen) of Byron; grandchildren, Emily Johnson (Justin) of Reynolds, Brittany Trotter (Robbie) of Lizella, Coby Trotter (Kala) of Lizella, Bradley Mishoe of Lizella, Wyatt Mishoe and Camden Mishoe of Lizella; her precious great grandchildren, Bailey Huff, Kensley Johnson, and Weston and Hudson Trotter; brothers and sisters, Jimmy McCallum (Janet) of Lizella, Brenda Veronee (Larry) of Kathleen, Cathy Jones (Richard) of Macon, Linda Malone (Steve) of Macon, Preston McCallum (Susan) of Lizella, and Virgil McCallum Jr. (Kay) of Lizella; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daddy Virgil McCallum Sr, her mother Catherine McCallum, and her brother Donald McCallum.
