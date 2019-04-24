Vickie Downs Carter
September 24, 1950 - April 20, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Vickie Downs Carter, 68, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Reverend Glynn Lyles will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till service time in the funeral home.
Born in Chester, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late David Greer Downs and Geneva Lowery Downs. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Chester, South Carolina.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her grandson, Caleb White; also her brother, Terry Downs and Sister, Kathy Downs.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Carter, Children, Tammy Metts (Frankie), Angie Herb (Shannon), and Jennifer White(Brad); Sister, Elaine Downs; Grandchildren, Michael Cartledge(Samantha), Brittany Johnson(Brandon), Ashlie Peeples, Kaitlyn Chapman, and Taylor White; Great grandchild, Brinleigh Johnson; a niece and several nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Pine Point Hospice, 6261 Peake Road Macon, Georgia 31210 or to the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, 800 First Street Macon, Georgia 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019