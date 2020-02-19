Vickie Faye Smith Barbee (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Obituary
Vickie Faye Smith Barbee
April 29, 1946 - February 16, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Vickie Faye Smith Barbee, 73, of Lizella, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with the Pastor David Mullis officiating. Immediately following, Mrs. Barbee will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation on Wednesday, February 19, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Barbee was born on April 29, 1946, in Macon, Georgia, and was raised by Mary Brooks. As a child she attended the Salvation Army Church. A homemaker, Mrs. Barbee loved cooking and watching the food channel. Her greatest joy in life came from being a mom and nanny.
Mrs. Barbee was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Carlton Rabon Barbee; father, John Thomas Smith; mother, Claudia Elizabeth Cooper; several brothers and sisters; and best friend, Brenda Coolings.
Mrs. Barbee is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Toole (Robin) and Diane Wagner (Floyd); son, Tony Barbee (Cherie); son-in-law, Billy Ridgeway; grandchildren, Patrick Rhodes (Virginia), Cody Toole (Brandi), Avis Toole (Matthew), Victoria Toole, and Tony Toole; great-grandchildren, Brayden Green, Carson Rhodes, Hunter Rhodes, and Cassi Toole; and her best friend whom she was known as the "karaoke grannies" with, Lois Hooker.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020
