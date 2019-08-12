Vickie Smoak White
April 21, 1960 - August 10, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Vickie White, age 59, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Vickie was born in Summerville, South Carolina on April 21, 1960 and was of the Protestant faith. She was a dedicated employee of Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Macon for 27 years and was very proud of her job and accomplishments there. Vickie's proudest achievements, however, were her daughters and grandchildren. Her grandbabies were her heart and kept her fighting to get better. Vickie will always be remembered for the strong devotion she had for her family and willingness to put them before anything else.
For fun, Vickie enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel during Christmas time, traveling, especially to England, Bermuda, and Iceland, collecting Union Jack and Coca-Cola memorabilia, and listening to the music of Rod Stewart; "Maggie Mae" was her favorite song. Her vivacious personality made her a joy to be around and was guaranteed to truly light up a room. The legacy of Vickie's "fighter" attitude, kind spirit, and love for everyone will always be carried on through the lives of those she touched.
She will be profoundly missed by her loving husband, Rick White; her daughters, Jessica Joyner (Daniel) and Sara Barber (Matt); grandchildren, Malia, Jaxon, Payton, Addyson, Waylon, Dallas, and Hudson; parents, Joseph S. and Larue V. Smoak; siblings, Terry Smoak (Susan) and Barbara Greene (Greg); niece, Nikki Shaw (Joey); great-nephew and niece, Luke and Layia Shaw; stepdaughter, Ashleigh Deakin (Lance); and her sweet dog, "Barkley."
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Vickie's life will immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Vickie to Pawsome Southern Rescue, 163 Davidson Rd., Bonaire, GA 31005.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2019