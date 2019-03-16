Vicky Williams
March 17, 1947 - March 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Vicky Ruth (Vrem) Williams, 71, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Heart of Georgia Inpatient Unit in Perry, GA. Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. There will be a reception immediately following the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit, 103 Westridge Dr. , Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Vicky was born on March 17, 1947 in Devils Lake, North Dakota to the late Archer Addison Vrem and Margarite "Nanny" (Bailey) Steidtman. She was very talented and accomplished writer, she even had one of her children books published. Vicky was always putting her family before herself and did all she could to see that their needs were met.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amy Lynn Williams of Macon, GA and Cheryl Annette Jump of Warner Robins, GA; 2 grandchildren: Dylan Clay Jump "her handsome boy" and Baylee Nicole Jump "her magic baby"; brother: Dennis Vrem of Virginia Beach, VA; a host of nieces and nephews; her dogs: Poppy and Prissy and her cats, Skittles, Nicky and Sassy. Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2019