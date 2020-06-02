Victor Smith
April 30, 1943 - May 31, 2020
Ideal, Georgia- Victor Lamar Smith, 77, of Macon and Ideal, Georgia, died Sunday May 31, 2020. Graveside services: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12:30 at Ideal City Cemetery. Visitation: Watson-Mathews from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 noon on day of service. Full obit at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.