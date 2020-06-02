Victor Smith
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Smith
April 30, 1943 - May 31, 2020
Ideal, Georgia- Victor Lamar Smith, 77, of Macon and Ideal, Georgia, died Sunday May 31, 2020. Graveside services: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12:30 at Ideal City Cemetery. Visitation: Watson-Mathews from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 noon on day of service. Full obit at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.com.


View the online memorial for Victor Smith



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson Mathews Funeral Home
362 North Dooly Street
Montezuma, GA 31063
(478) 472-8191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Watson Mathews Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved