Victoria Jane "Vicky" Hershberger11/22/1954 - 10/15/2020Byron, GA- Victoria Jane "Vicky" Hershberger, 65, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. Bishop Kenneth Kozak will officiate. A private internment will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery.Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to the late David Bruce Coleman Sr. and Betty Jane Teichman Coleman, Vicky worked in banking and as a dispatcher with O'Brian Food Service Repair. She was devoted to her family and to being a military spouse.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rodney Hershberger; their children, Sarah Busbin and Jacob Hershberger; grandchildren, Nicholas Busbin, Alexander Busbin, Joseph Hershberger, and Hallie Hershberger; brother, David Bruce Coleman Jr. and his wife Trish; and a sister, Christina Sweet and her husband Kim.Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.