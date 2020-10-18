1/1
Victoria Jane "Vicky" Hershberger
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Jane "Vicky" Hershberger
11/22/1954 - 10/15/2020
Byron, GA- Victoria Jane "Vicky" Hershberger, 65, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. Bishop Kenneth Kozak will officiate. A private internment will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to the late David Bruce Coleman Sr. and Betty Jane Teichman Coleman, Vicky worked in banking and as a dispatcher with O'Brian Food Service Repair. She was devoted to her family and to being a military spouse.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rodney Hershberger; their children, Sarah Busbin and Jacob Hershberger; grandchildren, Nicholas Busbin, Alexander Busbin, Joseph Hershberger, and Hallie Hershberger; brother, David Bruce Coleman Jr. and his wife Trish; and a sister, Christina Sweet and her husband Kim.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Victoria Jane "Vicky" Hershberger



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 PM
Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved