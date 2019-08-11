Victoria Leigh Phillips (1985 - 2019)
  • "RIP Victoria. My condolences to the Family and Friends."
    - Janice Wright
  • "Victoria will be missed she was an amazing and loving..."
    - Annette Bolden
    - Annette Bolden
  • "You will be missed by many. Only met a few times but what..."
    - Leah Patton
    - Leah Patton
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Victoria Leigh Phillips
June 13, 1985 - August 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Victoria Leigh Phillips, 34, passed away on August 8, 2019. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rivers Edge Behavioral Health, 175 Emery Highway, Macon GA 31217.
Victoria was born in Winter Park, FL. She is survived by her mother, Teresa Jones, father, David C. Phillps, and sister, Meri (Mitchell) Pearson.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2019
