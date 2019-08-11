Victoria Leigh Phillips
June 13, 1985 - August 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Victoria Leigh Phillips, 34, passed away on August 8, 2019. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rivers Edge Behavioral Health, 175 Emery Highway, Macon GA 31217.
Victoria was born in Winter Park, FL. She is survived by her mother, Teresa Jones, father, David C. Phillps, and sister, Meri (Mitchell) Pearson.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2019