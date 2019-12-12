Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Lynn Taylor "Vicki" Slavik. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Service 2:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 129 S. Houston Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Victoria Lynn Taylor Slavik - "Miss Vicki"

April 19, 1952 - December 10, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- The life of love and devotion belonging to Victoria Lynn Taylor Slavik, "Miss Vicki", age 67, could never be summed up on a mere portion of page, but an attempt is beginning. Her prolonged fight with cancer came to an end when she, as ever the lady she was, exited gracefully amid the laughter and smiles of her family and friends. She was welcomed home by her beloved husband, Richard Joe Slavik (Rick), on the beautiful, autumn-filled Tuesday morning of December 10th; a day which aptly turned cold and dreary as the world learned, and then mourned, the loss of this amazing woman. She is survived by her favorite daughter, Kristi Renee Slavik, and her mother-in-law, Mildred Hampton Slavik.

Miss Vicki was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 19, 1952, and became, almost immediately, a phenomenal pianist and musician. As a teenager, she spent her weekends playing the piano for Friday evening hymn sings as well as for weekly church services. After majoring in music at Valdosta State University, she became the music director for Trinity United Methodist Church and remained faithfully in that service for 43 years. Her life was dedicated to witnessing through service. She worked with children of all ages, in vocal choirs and handbell choirs, whom she took around the country for 40 years, sharing God's word through music. Miss Vicki directed countless children's plays and musicals, along with adult choir madrigals and cantatas. For these acts alone, she should be a candidate for sainthood, as many can attest.

The number of lives she impacted could only be comparable to stars in the night sky and she will leave an unfillable void with her absence, so from all those whose lives you have touched, we would like to say, "Thank you for giving to the Lord. I am a life that has been changed. Thank you for giving to the Lord, I am so glad you gave." – Ray Boltz

The service for Miss Vicki will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 129 S. Houston Road in Warner Robins. Visitation for family and friends will be held at McCullough Funeral Home, located at 417 S. Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins, beginning Friday evening, December 13th, at 6:00 p.m. and continuing until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , the or the Marvin and Kathleen

As Miss Vicki always reminded us, "always remember to watch out for the other guy, wear that very important seat belt and remember that you may be the only Bible that some may ever see."

Please visit





View the online memorial for Victoria Lynn Taylor Slavik - "Miss Vicki"





Victoria Lynn Taylor Slavik - "Miss Vicki"April 19, 1952 - December 10, 2019Warner Robins, GA- The life of love and devotion belonging to Victoria Lynn Taylor Slavik, "Miss Vicki", age 67, could never be summed up on a mere portion of page, but an attempt is beginning. Her prolonged fight with cancer came to an end when she, as ever the lady she was, exited gracefully amid the laughter and smiles of her family and friends. She was welcomed home by her beloved husband, Richard Joe Slavik (Rick), on the beautiful, autumn-filled Tuesday morning of December 10th; a day which aptly turned cold and dreary as the world learned, and then mourned, the loss of this amazing woman. She is survived by her favorite daughter, Kristi Renee Slavik, and her mother-in-law, Mildred Hampton Slavik.Miss Vicki was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 19, 1952, and became, almost immediately, a phenomenal pianist and musician. As a teenager, she spent her weekends playing the piano for Friday evening hymn sings as well as for weekly church services. After majoring in music at Valdosta State University, she became the music director for Trinity United Methodist Church and remained faithfully in that service for 43 years. Her life was dedicated to witnessing through service. She worked with children of all ages, in vocal choirs and handbell choirs, whom she took around the country for 40 years, sharing God's word through music. Miss Vicki directed countless children's plays and musicals, along with adult choir madrigals and cantatas. For these acts alone, she should be a candidate for sainthood, as many can attest.The number of lives she impacted could only be comparable to stars in the night sky and she will leave an unfillable void with her absence, so from all those whose lives you have touched, we would like to say, "Thank you for giving to the Lord. I am a life that has been changed. Thank you for giving to the Lord, I am so glad you gave." – Ray BoltzThe service for Miss Vicki will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 129 S. Houston Road in Warner Robins. Visitation for family and friends will be held at McCullough Funeral Home, located at 417 S. Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins, beginning Friday evening, December 13th, at 6:00 p.m. and continuing until 8:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , the or the Marvin and Kathleen Smith Scholarship Fund at Trinity United Methodist Church.As Miss Vicki always reminded us, "always remember to watch out for the other guy, wear that very important seat belt and remember that you may be the only Bible that some may ever see."Please visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home has the privilege of handling these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.