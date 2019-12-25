Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Sanvidge Spinks Bohan. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Victoria Sanvidge Spinks Bohan

September 10, 1970 - December 23, 2019

Macon, GA- Victoria Sanvidge Spinks Bohan, 49, of Macon, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00AM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola, with Pastor Bert Watts officiating. The family will greet friends Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Children's Foundation, 3395 Northeast Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341; or, Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, 777 Hemlock St, Box 78, Macon, GA 31201.

Victoria grew up in Jackson, Georgia, and attended Jackson High School before enrolling early at Gordon College and ultimately transferring to the

Victoria was certified both as a Family Nurse Practitioner, by The American Nurses Credentialing Center, and as an Asthma Educator, by the National Association of Asthma Educators. She was licensed in the State of Georgia as both a Registered Nurse and an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. Victoria was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International, Theta Tau Chapter, the national nursing honor society, as well as the American Nurses Association, Georgia Nurses Association, the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, the Asthma and Allergy Special Interest Group, and the School-based Health Center Alliance. Victoria also served as a preceptor to numerous Nurse Practitioner candidates over the course of her career. She was called upon occasionally to lecture in continuing education classes and has a scholarly publication to her credit.

Victoria's last position was at Sibley Heart Center Cardiology, in Macon, where she had started work in late August of this year. For three years prior to that, Victoria was a full-time lecturer at her alma mater, Georgia College & State University, teaching undergraduate and graduate nursing students. However, the vast majority of her patients, and their families and loved ones whose lives she touched, knew her from her work at Pediatric Pulmonology of Central Georgia, where she worked, from 1999 until June of 2016, as a Family Nurse Practitioner, providing asthma and primary care services.

Victoria enjoyed spending evenings in the kitchen with a glass of wine while cooking for her family, quality time with her husband and children, baking with her daughters, watching "Jeopardy!" reading, dressing up for dinner with friends, UGA football games, traveling, hiking, kayaking, and running, particularly with her Great Dane, Nala. She was fairly serious about her fitness, having finished both the New York Marathon and the Callaway Gardens Sprint Triathlon. Victoria was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church.

Victoria is survived by her husband, Thomas F. "Tom" Bohan, of Macon; children, Kathryn Spinks, Tom Bohan and Kailey Bohan, all of Macon; father, Vic Sanvidge (Susan), of Concord, Georgia; mother, Jan Sanvidge, of Jackson, Georgia; brother, David Sanvidge (Wendy); and nieces, Jordan Sanvidge and Bailey Sanvidge, all of Jackson, Georgia. The family would ask that all of those who knew Victoria please "pay her joy, her energy, and her love for others forward." Please visit

University of Georgia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and planned to attend law school. Although she remained a loyal and fervent fan of her beloved Dawgs, fortunately for anyone she ever treated or taught, her career goals took a different turn. She worked and paid her way through Georgia College & State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, with honors. While working as a Registered Nurse, she commuted from Macon to Augusta to attend The Medical College of Georgia (n/k/a Augusta University), where she earned her Master of Nursing degree. Victoria was working toward her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Georgia College at the time of her passing.

