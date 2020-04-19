Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Rosary 2:30 PM via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page Graveside service 2:30 PM streamed live via the McCullough Facebook page Send Flowers Obituary

Vilma "Wilma" Maria Blackwell

January 28, 1931 - April 12, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia- Vilma "Wilma' Maria Blackwell, 89, entered into Heaven's gates on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born to the late Giovanni and Maria Codognotto in Pravisdomini, Italy, on January 28, 1931, Wilma was the oldest of three children. She grew up during the Great Depression and left school at a young age to work on her family's farm. It was in 1949 when Wilma immigrated to England. She was required by law to work as a domestic for four years and later became a professional dressmaker. While in England, Wilma met the love of her life, SMSgt. Burdette "Blackie' Arnold Blackwell of the United States Air Force; they married in 1973 and moved to Germany.

Wilma was a loving and sweet woman who spent most of her life serving others and volunteering at various places including the Wiesbaden Hospital in Germany. Later, she and Blackie moved to the United States where Wilma volunteered locally at the Phoenix Center in Warner Robins and Heart of Georgia Hospice in Warner Robins.

Wilma also served as an active member of several organizations in her community to include the Warner Robins Newcomers Club, Couples Night Out, Potluck Group, Ikebana Japanese Flower Arranging Club, and the First Methodist Church Soup Kitchen in Warner Robins, where she shared her unique cooking talents for over 29 years. Wilma also loved being a devoted member of Our Lady of the Skies Catholic Parish, where she sang in the choir, was a Eucharistic Minister, and served as part of the women's group.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 47 years, CMSgt. Burdette "Blackie" Blackwell, USAF (Ret.)

Current precautions in place due to Covid-19 necessitate services remaining private for the health and safety of our parish, friends, and community. Therefore, a rosary will be said from the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed for friends to watch and take part in via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page. Then, a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. and this will also be streamed live via the McCullough Facebook page. Both services will remain available to view and share on Facebook after they have ended. After the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, a mass celebrating Wilma's life will be held for ALL to attend, and that will be publicly announced once scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Vilma "Wilma" Maria Blackwell to either the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 300 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia or to The First United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.

