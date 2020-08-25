1/1
Vincent Lantz Whitfield
1958 - 2020
August 30, 1958 - August 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Vincent Lantz Whitfield are 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Garden, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, GA 31211.
Public viewing is 3:00-7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
The family has requested that masks be worn during viewing and services. Please Respect and Practice Physical & Social Distancing.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Oh Vince,
I remember dancing with you back in June at an event... And so many other times. I am in shock that you are gone. So enjoyed your company! Praying for your family and friends.
Lindsay
Friend
August 21, 2020
Praying


Vince, I am still in shock that you are gone. You were so full of life! Kind, gentle, and funny. We called you the gruff teddy bear. Praying for your family and friends you are and will be sorely missed. To the family may the Lord wrap you in His arms and bring you comfort as only He can.
Linda Solomon
Friend
August 21, 2020
I will miss you my friend
Brenda Jones
Friend
