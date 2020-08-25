Vincent Lantz Whitfield
August 30, 1958 - August 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Vincent Lantz Whitfield are 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Garden, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, GA 31211.
Public viewing is 3:00-7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
The family has requested that masks be worn during viewing and services. Please Respect and Practice Physical & Social Distancing.