Vinson P. Simmons

Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Vinson P. Simmons
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Vinson P. Simmons will be held 2 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Dr. Stanley Kimble will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mr. Simmons, 70, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Lynn Simmons; three children, Christon Simmons, Shannon Ambler, Yentl (Jason) Howard; three brothers; five grandchildren; a devoted brother-in-law, Richard Douglas; and host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2019
