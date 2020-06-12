Viola Barkley Lamar
October 4, 1927 - June 8, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Mrs. Viola Bell Barkley Lamar, 92 of Forsyth, Georgia, passed on June 8, 2020. Graveside services will be 11am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include 6 children: George (Yolanda), Imgard (Carlvin), Shirley (Steve), Arlene, Richard and Andrel (LaTonya); 12 grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; ones sister, Clara Mae Draper and a host of other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.