Viola Barkley Lamar
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Barkley Lamar
October 4, 1927 - June 8, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Mrs. Viola Bell Barkley Lamar, 92 of Forsyth, Georgia, passed on June 8, 2020. Graveside services will be 11am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include 6 children: George (Yolanda), Imgard (Carlvin), Shirley (Steve), Arlene, Richard and Andrel (LaTonya); 12 grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; ones sister, Clara Mae Draper and a host of other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home Forsyth.


View the online memorial for Viola Barkley Lamar


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family
Sandra Harvey
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved