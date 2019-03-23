Viola Frances Davison
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Frances Davison.
Macon, GA- Chapel Services at Glover Memorial Mortuary, March 23, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. with private burial. Family can be contacted at 1592 Edna Place. Arrangements entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
View the online memorial for Viola Frances Davison
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2019